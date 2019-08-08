LEWISTON — Nearly three years after Meghan Quinn was forced to kneel in a blood and urine soaked cage during a five-day extradition from Florida to Maine, her lawsuit against U.S. Prisoner Transport has been settled.

Details of the settlement are confidential.

Quinn, 36, said on Thursday that she’d been required to sign a disclosure agreement forbidding her from talking about the terms.

Portland lawyer Benjamin Donahue, who filed the complaint in 2018, said on Wednesday he was likewise unable to discuss the settlement as it is being finalized.

The story of Quinn’s extradition from Kissimmee, Florida, to Auburn, Maine, was the subject of a special Sun Journal investigative report published in March 2017.

In that award-winning story, written by reporter Christopher Williams, Quinn, who was being extradited to Maine on a probation violation for a forgery charge, and a male prisoner in the same transport van claimed she was kept in a cage in an unheated area in the back of a van, and was made to sit in her menstrual blood, defecate in a burger wrapper and urinate in a Ziploc bag in front of male prisoners.

During the five-day ordeal the week of Thanksgiving, Quinn was allowed out of her cage three times to use a bathroom and stretch her legs, according to the complaint that alleged seven counts, including negligent supervision and hiring, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil rights violation and negligence.

Quinn’s lawsuit, filed by lawyer Benjamin Donahue of Portland, claimed she suffered permanent physical injuries from “severely” tightened ankle shackles that cut into her skin to the bone and became infected by the bodily fluids that ran down her legs, leaving prominent scars.

Quinn also said she suffered a broken nose when the van’s driver slammed on the brakes while traveling at highway speeds in response to her complaints about her clothing becoming bloodied during her menstrual cycle.

“Humiliated, vomiting and crying hysterically, Meghan begged the drivers to help her,” the lawsuit read.

After the Sun Journal’s publication of Quinn’s description of the abuse, county prosecutors in Maine who used the private transport company that extradited her, stopped contracting with that company.

Quinn filed her suit in April of 2018. Shortly after, U.S. Prisoner Transport denied that it had mistreated Quinn or any other prisoners.

Since then, she has moved out of Maine.

