Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, especially when wearing his new glasses, looks like Clark Kent.

He has been in two Democratic debates and has been well spoken and on point. Climate change is his focus and, as he clearly explains, is the central issue of our time. He is well versed and articulate on other issues as well. Despite his stellar performance, however, the media essentially ignore him.

Most Americans are now aware that the warming climate is real and dangerous. As Gov. Inslee says, we are the first generation to be affected by climate change and the last generation that can do anything effective about it.

Voters have contributed enough to get him on stage, so why do the media pretend he is not there? He could morph into the superhero of our time, but he needs fair news coverage to accomplish this.

Nancy Hasenfus

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: