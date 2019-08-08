On behalf of 25 other signers, I’m writing regarding unpaid property taxes, which are killing municipalities.
Some states have a law where if your property taxes are not up to date, then you are not allowed to register a vehicle. What a novel idea! Maine should consider this law, as it makes homeowners pay for services they receive through property taxes, such as trash pickup, snowplowing, etc.
If you don’t pay property taxes, why should you expect services provided by property taxes? No property-tax payments should result in no vehicle registrations.
Kevin Noel
Falmouth
