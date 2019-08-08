Portland police closed a section of Somerset Street, between Elm and Chestnut streets, Thursday evening after an officer found chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine in a car that he stopped for a traffic violation.
Lt. Robert Martin said in a news release that a team of agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s clandestine laboratory was brought in to secure the chemicals while the Portland Fire Department stood by as a precaution.
Two people, whose names have not been released, were arrested. The traffic stop occurred at 5:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Woods struggles again with a first-round 75
-
New England Patriots
Patriots open preseason by routing Lions, 31-3
-
Sports
Thursday’s major league roundup: Yankees top Jays 12-6 for ninth straight win
-
Cops & Courts
Portland police close street after finding meth-making chemicals in car
-
Local & State
Portland rally against domestic terror ends with chants of ‘lock him up’