The Portland Sea Dogs pounded out 15 hits, nine of them for extra bases, in a 9-0 romp over the Erie SeaWolves Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Charlie Madden, Joey Curletta and Jarren Duran all homered for Portland. Luke Tendler went 3-for-5.

The offensive production was overkill as Sea Dogs starter Konner Wade (3-4) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks, striking out five. Relievers Jenrry Mejia and Robinson Leyer each threw a one-hit inning.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Friday for a 7 p.m. game against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous