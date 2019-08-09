TORONTO — Brett Gardner lost his cool and the New York Yankees lost their nine-game winning streak, beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Friday night.

Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, Danny Jansen hit a three-run blast and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot. Toronto connected three times off homer-prone lefty J.A. Happ (9-7).

Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette went hitless for the first time in his 12-game career, ending a major league record streak that saw him hit at least one double in nine consecutive games. Instead of contributing with his bat, the 21-year-old shortstop bailed the Blue Jays out with his glove, making a run-saving catch on Did Gregorius’ bases-loaded liner to end the fifth.

Bichette walked and scored in the first, grounded out in the third and fourth and struck out in the seventh. His average dropped from .408 to .385.

Gardner was ejected and had to be restrained from going after home plate umpire Chris Segal in the fourth.

Segal called Cameron Maybin out on a third strike that appeared to miss low but was lifted into the strike zone by catcher Danny Jansen. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, bench coach Josh Bard and Gardner protested from the dugout before Segal ejected Gardner following another low strike during Mike Tauchman’s at-bat.

At first, Boone came out alone to argue with Segal. Initially calm when he left the dugout, Gardner soon lost his temper when he learned he’d been ejected and had to be restrained by Boone, Tauchman and crew chief Dan Iassogna. Gardner had doubled and struck out earlier in the game.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 0: Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to extend his career-best winning streak to nine games, leading Oakland Athletics at Chicago.

Fiers (11-3) improved to 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 starts dating to his no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati. Chad Pinder lined a two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty each hit solo shots to help power the A’s to their eighth win in their last 11 games.

Dustin Garneau drove in two runs with a double in a five-run eighth inning as the A’s pulled away.

Tim Anderson lined two singles to right off Fiers among the handful of hard-hit balls off the right-hander. The 34-year-old struck out a season-high eight, walked none and hit two batters while keeping the White Sox batters off-balance.

Jake Diekman and Joakim Soria each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the four-hitter.

Chapman’s 25th homer, a line shot to the left-field bullpen in the first, ended the All-Star third-baseman’s 0-for-16 skid. Chapman’s previous hit was a two-run, tie-breaking homer off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader on Aug. 1.

Ross Detwiler (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander hasn’t won in eight outings since his White Sox debut on June 28.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 2: Edwin Jackson pitched neatly into the seventh inning in his return to the Tigers, overcoming an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game in beating visiting Kansas City.

Jackson (2-5) spent the 2009 season with the Tigers, going 13-9 with a 3.62 ERA and played in his only All-Star Game. Ten years later, he was just as good, allowing one run on four hits and two walks.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 2: Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team, Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh inning and visiting Houston won its seventh straight.

Alex Bregman drove in a run and scored for the Astros, who have won 17 of 20 to open a 10-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

Miley (11-4) allowed one run, five hits and a pair of walks over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander, who went 10-20 with Baltimore in 2016-17, is 5-0 in nine starts since June 17.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 5, CUBS 2: Trevor Bauer fanned 11 in his Reds home debut, and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig’s replacement, leading Cincinnati over Chicago.

The Reds’ biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig — one of their hottest hitters at midseason — to Cleveland.

Bauer (10-8) struggled in his first start with the Reds, acknowledging he was trying too hard during a 5-4 loss in Atlanta. On the mound at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park, he kept a hot Cubs offense in check, allowing three hits in seven innings, including Nicholas Castellanos’ third homer of the series.

METS 7, NATIONALS 6: Todd Frazier clobbered a tying, three-run homer and Michael Conforto then lined a game-ending single as New York stormed back in the ninth inning at home.

Trailing 6-3, the Mets rallied against closer Sean Doolittle to win for the 14th time in 15 games at home.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 4: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, and Julio Teheran extended his scoreless streak against Miami this season to 24 innings before allowing a run in the seventh to help visiting Atlanta win.

Acuna homered for the fourth straight game in the fifth inning, and homered again in the ninth to increase his season total to 32. Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer.

