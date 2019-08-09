In April, less than one month after a shooting at a mosque killed 51 people, the New Zealand Parliament banned military-style and most semi-automatic weapons. By a vote of 119 to 1. Because it was the right thing to do.

In 2019, to date, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, 273 people in the U.S. have died in mass shootings! How many more innocent people will die before Congress overcomes the influence of the National Rifle Association? Background checks and mental health restrictions would not have prevented many of those killers from obtaining their weapons.

Citizens who claim to need an assault weapon (such as for livestock protection) should have to verify that need to law enforcement authorities. I will vote for candidates who will restrict the sale of these weapons.

Michelle Gregoire

Portland

