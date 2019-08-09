Maine game wardens are searching for the body of a 17-year-old boy who is presumed drowned in the Saco River in Buxton on Friday.

Steel Crawford of Freeport, who was swimming with friends at Pleasant Point Park, let go of a rope swing, landed awkwardly in the deep water and never surfaced, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said in a news release.

Game wardens were searching an area downriver of the Route 202 bridge and upriver of the Skelton Dam, where water depths are in excess of 50 feet, Latti said.

Wardens were searching by boat and along the shore by foot. Maine Warden Service divers also were preparing to search the river.

“We intend to search until the dive team members are comfortable on their end,” warden service Sgt. Kris Barboza said. “We may have to resume tomorrow if they feel it’s unsafe.”

Wardens are being assisted by members of the Buxton Police Department, Buxton Fire Department, Saco Fire Department, Standish Fire Department, York County EMA, Kennebunk Fire Department, Goodwin Mills Fire Department, Hollis Fire Department and Maine State Police.

Family and friends of the boy congregated at Pleasant Point Park, which is near the site of the accident. Many appeared to be teenage friends or classmates of Crawford, a rising senior at Freeport High School and a member of the lacrosse team.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline urged anyone who intends to use the rope swings to exercise extreme caution. Cline said his preference would be to remove the rope swings, but said he would expect kids to put them back up again.

