JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Patrick Reed handled the strong gusts and a Liberty National course starting to dry out with a 4-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico going into the final round of The Northern Trust.

Reed has not won since the 2018 Masters, though it hasn’t been a lack of trying. He has played 41 times worldwide since his major win, including a pair of team events. He says he is getting closer and just needs some good scores, and he has them this week.

“It’s close and it feels good,” Reed said. “Feels like this has been coming for some time, and now it’s just go out and stick to the game plan tomorrow and hopefully Sunday we have a chance to win the golf tournament.”

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, playing in the final group, faltered.

Johnson, twice a winner of this FedEx Cup playoffs opener, didn’t make a birdie until the 10th hole, and then saw his round fall apart with four bogeys over the last six holes for a 74 that dropped him five shots behind.

Spieth began his round by hitting his tee shot into the water, lost ground and momentum with a sloppy double bogey from the fairway on No. 7 and recorded only two birdies in his round of 74. It was his second straight Saturday swoon, and this one could be costly. He is No. 69 in the FedEx Cup, and a strong finish this week could help salvage his season.

He still has one round left and a big crowd in front of him.

Reed was at 14-under 199 and will be paired in the final group with Ancer, who had a 68 as he tries to deliver good golf at the right time.

Ancer, who won the Australian Open late last year, is No. 67 in the FedEx Cup. The top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week at Medinah, but a good finish could sew up a spot in the Tour Championship and make him eligible for all the majors next year.

• Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time defending himself against accusations of slow play after harsh criticism on social media stemming from a video showing him taking more than two minutes to hit an 8-foot putt.

Among those who criticized him on Twitter was Eddie Pepperell of England, who is not at The Northern Trust because he’s not a PGA Tour member. He referred to DeChambeau as “the unaffected single minded twit” who doesn’t care much for others.

DeChambeau said the putt in question Friday was difficult to judge because it looked different than what the greens book indicated, and his caddie called him off the putt at one point.

LPGA: Trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory, Moriya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.

Moriya Jutanugarn had six birdies and two bogeys on a partly sunny day with the breeze at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the 60s. The Thai player had a 16-under 197 total.

