Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow’s third season of professional baseball is over.

The 31-year-old outfielder playing for the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a deep cut on his left hand July 21, according to Newsday.

Tebow is expected to be back next season. He’s been rehabbing independently.

Tebow, whose National Football League career sputtered after starring at the University of Florida, had a disappointing season with the Syracuse Mets, batting .163 with four home runs over 239 at-bats before suffering a cut hand while attempting to make a catch in the outfield. The injury left Tebow without a clear timetable to return, but the laceration hasn’t healed to the point where he can come back.

“He’ll be out for as long as it takes to heal, get back on track,” Syracuse Manager Tony DeFrancesco told Syracuse.com after the injury. “It’s just kind of in an awkward spot between his index finger, his ring finger and pinkie.”

NATIONALS: Washington’s front office to-do list has shrunk for the rest of this season. The team already added to its bullpen and padded the bench, and can’t make any more trades in August – because no team can – leaving roster maintenance, the daily shuffling and soon September call-ups as some of the few remaining tasks.

That doesn’t mean the Nationals won’t be busy. That’s still a lot to do. But it does mean even more focus can be shifted to Anthony Rendon. The third baseman will be a free agent at the end of this season unless he and the Nationals agree to an extension before Nov. 1. And his leverage is only growing in a career year, now including the triple and home run he hit Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the New York Mets.

A radio back-and-forth last week made free agency seem near inevitable for Rendon. The 29-year-old told 106.7 The Fan hosts July 30 that he’s interested in checking out different car lots – as in negotiating with other teams – but could still come back to this lot (Washington) after he does. He added that he hadn’t spoken to the front office about an extension in “a few weeks, maybe a month,” or a specific deal for even longer.

So on July 31, General Manager Mike Rizzo suggested Rendon should call his agent, Scott Boras, if he didn’t think discussions were active. Rizzo, also on The Fan, slipped in that Boras sent the Nationals a “counter proposal” July 15.

Those were the latest public comments on the situation. Then the Nationals flew to Phoenix for the start of a 10-game road swing, and Boras flew there, too. Boras has been in frequent contact with Ted Lerner, the Nationals’ founding principal owner, in the past month following their four-hour meeting at Nationals Park on July 6. That’s a common occurrence when the Nationals are working with Boras clients, because Boras and Lerner, 93, have struck a few big deals in the past decade.

Multiple people believe Rendon will become a free agent.

