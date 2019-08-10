TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning Saturday and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 5-4, handing New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine-game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez returned from the injured list and hit a solo home run for the Yankees, and Gio Urshela added a two-run drive.

The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 in the seventh when Bo Bichette drew a one-out walk from Adam Ottavino, Cavan Biggio singled and Guerrero grounded the ball down the first-base line and into foul territory. Right fielder Aaron Judge initially mishandled the ball against a side wall, and Guerrero slid in safely for the first triple of his career.

The Yankees had gone ahead on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly in the top of the inning, but Ottavino (5-4) couldn’t make it stand up. He allowed a run for the first time in 16 appearances, a streak that dated to July 2 against the Mets.

Jason Adam (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Derek Law got four outs for his third save in three opportunities.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have gone deep in 15 consecutive games. It’s Toronto’s longest such streak since a 19-game run in 2010.

Blue Jays batters have hit 99 home runs since June 16. Only the Yankees (100) have hit more in that span.

The Yankees have hit multiple home runs in nine straight games, extending their season-best streak. New York lost for the ninth time in 61 games with multiple home runs.

Sanchez started in the cleanup spot after missing 16 games because of a strained left groin. He struck out swinging on three pitches against right-hander Wilmer Font in his first at-bat, then provided the first hit of the game with a one-out homer off right-hander Jacob Waguespack in the fourth. It was Sanchez’s 25th home run of the season and first since July 4.

Toronto got its first hit, and its first runs, in the fourth. Hernandez, who homered twice Friday, greeted right-hander Chance Adam with a three-run drive into the second deck, his 18th.

Urshela made it 3-3 with a homer into the center-field party deck in the sixth, his 17th.

Urshela had back-to-back, two-homer games against Baltimore and Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday. Of his past 29 hits, 20 have been for extra bases.

ROYALS 7, TIGERS 0: Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings as Kansas City won at Detroit.

Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals, who had lost 6 of 7.

The Tigers were trying to win three straight games for the first time since May 28-31, against the Orioles and Braves.

Montgomery (2-5) picked up his first win of the year as a starter, allowing four singles without walking a batter. He struck out 10 Royals for Seattle on June 13, 2015.

ASTROS 23, ORIOLES 2: Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit three of Houston’s six home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Astros to the highest scoring game in franchise history with a rout at Baltimore.

The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

It was the second 20-run game in Astros history. Houston also beat Arizona 21-5 on Oct. 2, 2015. The 13 extra-base hits set a franchise record.

Alex Bregman, who went 3 for 3, and Alvarez set the tone with back-to-back homers in the first inning. Alvarez added the grand slam in the seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

WHITE SOX 3, ATHLETICS 2: Reynaldo Lopez pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Eloy Jimenez homered on his bobblehead night and Chicago won at home.

Lopez (7-9) allowed six hits, struck out three and walked three in his second straight win. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA in his last six starts, continuing one of the best stretches of his career.

Oakland pulled within one when Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien scored on third baseman Ryan Goins’ two-out error in the ninth, but Alex Colome struck out Khris Davis with the bases loaded to earn his 23rd save in 24 chances.

The A’s got another solid performance from Tanner Roark but dropped to 2-3 on its weeklong stay in Chicago. The Athletics, who are in the mix for an AL wild card, lost 2 of 3 against the Cubs before winning 7-0 in the series opener Friday against the White Sox.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 3, PHILLIES 1: Jeff Samardzija pitched eight innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar homered, and San Francisco won at home.

Samardzija (9-9) gave up one run, struck out five and walked none. He retired 20 straight after giving up a solo homer to Corey Dickerson with two outs in the first inning. Samardzija’s streak ended with Cesar Hernandez’s one-out single in the eighth.

Samardzija, a 34-year-old right-hander, is 2-0 with a 1.49 ERA over his last four starts.

Vince Velasquez (4-7) gave up three runs in five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.

METS 4, NATIONALS 3: Luis Guillorme picked a perfect time for his first big league homer – a tying shot leading off the eighth inning – J.D. Davis added a go-ahead sacrifice fly and New York won at home for its eighth straight victory.

The Mets have won 15 of 16 and are on their best roll since a 16-1 run in 1990. They pulled within a half-game of Washington for the first NL wild card and will try for a three-game sweep Sunday.

Juan Soto put Washington ahead 3-2 with his second home run of the game in the eighth inning, but Guillorme – a backup infielder – countered against Fernando Rodney with his first connection in the bottom of the inning. Guillorme entered with a .192 average in 56 major league games.

After two more Mets reached against Rodney (0-5), Daniel Hudson relieved. He got one out, intentionally walked Pete Alonso, and then Davis hit a drive to deep right field that brought in Joe Panik for the tiebreaking run.

MARLINS 7, BRAVES 6: Martin Prado hit a sacrifice fly that scored Harold Ramirez in the bottom of the 10th inning as Miami rallied at home.

Playing in front of a season-high home crowd of 29,720, the Marlins erased a 6-2 deficit by scoring four in the bottom of the ninth.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a single off Atlanta reliever Sean Newcomb (5-2). Ramirez advanced two bases on an errant pickoff throw by Newcomb. Prado lifted a fly ball deep to left field that scored Ramirez with the winning run.

Jeff Brigham (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1: Adam Wainwright gave up a home run on the first pitch of the game but not much else, and St. Louis won at home.

The contending Cardinals won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak.

Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits, including the home run by Adam Frazier, and struck out eight in six innings. He improved to 6-2 this season at home.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief before yielding to Carlos Martinez, who got two outs for his 12th save in 15 chances.

REDS 10, CUBS 1: Rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats, keeping up his prodigious power display and leading Cincinnati at home.

Aquino came up twice more with a chance to match the major league record for home runs in a game. He drew a four-pitch walk with nothing close to the plate, then struck out in his final at-bat.

Aquino has hit seven homers in his first 10 games, tying the big league mark set by Trevor Story in 2016.

With three more whiplash swings, the 25-year-old outfielder who struggled to escape the lowest levels of minor league ball became an overnight sensation in Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 3, RANGERS 2: Adrian Houser struck out a career-high 10 and rookie Keston Hiura hit his 14th home run as Milwaukee won at home and extended its winning streak to five games.

Houser (5-5) limited the Rangers to one run, a solo homer by Danny Santana in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits and a walk over six innings, his longest performance in nine starts this season.

Houser struck out the first two batters before mishandling a ground ball off the bat of Elvis Andrus. Then, in a scene reminiscent of his big league debut last season, he drew a visit from the team’s medical staff when he appeared to throw up behind the mound.

Houser returned and struck out Roughed Odor to get out of the inning and didn’t allow another baserunner until the fifth, when Nomar Mazara reached on a leadoff walk. Logan Forsythe followed with a single for Texas’ first hit of the game. Houser coaxed a pair of forceouts, hen struck out pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun to end the inning.

