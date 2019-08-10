BASEBALL

Trenton Brooks hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Akron RubberDucks handed the Portland Sea Dogs a 7-3 loss at Hadlock Field.

Bryan Mata (2-5) suffered the loss, allowing six runs and five hits in four innings. Matthew Gorst allowed just one run in three innings of relief.

Scott Moss (2-0) picked up the win, giving up just one hit and one run while striking out six in five innings.

Brett Netzer hit a two-run home run, his sixth on the season, in the ninth inning.

The series finale is 1 p.m. Sunday.

Also Saturday, right-handed pitcher Jenrry Mejia was promoted from Portland to Triple-A Pawtucket.

SOCCER

MLS: Carlos Gil converted a penalty in the 87th minute to give the New England Revolution a 3-3 tie with the Seattle Sounders in Seattle.

The penalty kick was awarded when Seattle’s Jordy Delem was called for a hand ball on Gil’s attempted cross in the penalty area. Gil has nine goals this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City began its bid for a third straight title with a 5-0 rout at West Ham.

• Harry Kane scored two late goals as Tottenham came from behind to start its campaign with a 3-1 win over promoted Aston Villa.

• Substitute Billy Sharp scored a late equalizer as newly promoted Sheffield United marked its Premier League return by securing a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Neymar will miss the start of the season as Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that the Brazil star could leave the club this summer.

• Lacking passion and grit, Marseille made a disappointing start to the season by losing 2-0 at home to Reims.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Erica Wheeler had 19 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree added 16 points and nine rebounds and the host Indiana Fever beat Atlanta 87-82 to hand the Dream their ninth consecutive loss.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Alabama Coach Nick Saban says freshman running back Trey Sanders is “out indefinitely” because of a foot injury.

Sanders was rated the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect and top running back in the 247Sports composite rankings.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the title match in Toronto with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin, becoming the first Canadian in 50 years to make the women’s final of this tournament.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, will face Serena Williams on Sunday.

Williams beat Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second semifinal.

• Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain advanced to the Rogers Cup men’s final in Montreal when Gael Monfils of France withdrew before their semifinal.

Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (6) winner over sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the all-Russian first semifinal.

Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a match suspended Friday night because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out of the semifinal.

