How often do you hear “… because of the powerful gun lobby …”? Really? A lobby is more powerful than our elected government?
I challenge this newspaper to publish, every day until the 2020 general election, the names of every representative and senator, both state and federal, who receives campaign money from the National Rifle Association or, more accurately, the NMA – “the National Murder Association.”
Dave Shaw
Sidney
