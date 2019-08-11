YARMOUTH – It’s easy to imagine a horse-drawn hay wagon easing down a grassy lane through this Maine coast scene of pastoral beauty. And indeed historically, the saltwater farmland has been used for haying and cattle grazing.

Since the 1930s, these acres on Broad Cove have been jointly owned by a family committed to the land’s being preserved in its natural state.

Today, as seven lots totaling 36.39± acres are being offered for sale, the family’s intention is to create a subdivision so low-density that the coastal parcel remains effectively unspoiled.

The seven available properties vary in size, from 2.04± acres to 14.5± acres, and in their features:

No. 1, measuring 2.04± acres, borders Route 88 and offers wonderful views over field and meadow to the water;

No. 2 (2.77± acres) has similarly lovely views, and frontage on one of the spread’s several ponds;

No. 3 offers 7.03± gently rolling acres; 310 feet of Broad Cove frontage, ideal for kayaking; and splendid views to the opposite shore and far down Casco Bay past Sturdivant Island and Falmouth’s Town Landing to the Portland cityscape. No. 3 has pond frontage, too;

No. 4, with its 2.65± acres just off Route 88, provides sweet views out over the landscape, and has a very cool swimming pool – man-made, but also natural in being spring-fed, with one side of rounded ledge as if built into the slope;

No. 5 is an especially private 2.17± wooded acres. Access will be from Gilman Road;

No. 6, forested, and notably large at 5.53± acres, is privately tucked in off Gilman Road. It includes 271± feet of pond frontage;

The largest lot, at 14.50± acres, and with extensive kayaking-friendly frontage (3,126± feet on the placid cove) is No. 7. There is a good-sized cabin that was built in the 1980s to establish a footprint for a future structure.

Wildlife, including stripers, abounds in this truly idyllic setting just 20 minutes to Portland very close to Yarmouth village. “Whatever critters are here will stay here,” as one family member remarked.

Big birds, too: A recent visitor watched an eagle snatch a fish from an osprey, in the air.

The seven Broad Cove, Yarmouth properties are listed for sale by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

