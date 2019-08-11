The Environmental & Energy Technology of Council of Maine, better known as E2Tech, lucked out with a perfect evening for a summer social July 24 on the fifth-story rooftop of Old Port consulting firm Burns & McDonnell, a member of the council.

“E2Tech is the leader in the state bringing together engineers, attorneys and people working in these fields who are all interested in making Maine a better place,” said longtime member Joshua Rosen, a Maine Law student. “It’s a great opportunity to learn and to network.”

Martin Grohman, who came on board as the nonprofit’s executive director this past Earth Day, April 22, shuffled a pocketful of business cards he collected at the social, finding just the right connection for various members as they stopped to chat with him.

“We do not want all the scientists in a corner talking with other scientists. We want business people talking with scientists and salespeople, and economic investors,” Grohman said. “We want to see clean technology investment in Maine, and that’s what it takes.”

E2Tech has 1,500 members with interests in sustainable, renewable and clean energy, such as solar, wind and geothermal, as well as everything from cleaner sewer systems to electric vehicles. Board members come from organizations such as Efficiency Maine, ReVision Energy, Sunrun, Tyler Technologies and Ocean Renewable Power Company.

“There’s a lot of innovation happening on the environmental and energy fronts,” said Juliet Browne, an energy and environmental lawyer with Verrill Dana, the event sponsor.

“We, the people here and around us, continue to endeavor to find a better way, a cleaner way to do business,” said Andrew McMullin of host firm Burns & McDonnell.

“And it’s kind of fun going to these things,” said John Robinson of RE/MAX commercial brokerage.

Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous