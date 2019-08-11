Nearly 450 athletes competed Sunday morning in the fourth annual Casco Bay Islands SwimRun, an endurance race that alternates between open-water swimming and running among 10 islands in Portland Harbor.

The event pairs two teammates who race 10 to 30 yards apart (10 yards on the swim, 30 on the run), moving from island to island. Athletes could opt for one of two courses: a long course requiring 17 miles of island running and 4 miles of ocean swimming, or a short course consisting of 9 miles of running and 2 miles of swimming.

For the fourth year in a row, the long-course champions were John Stevens of Portland and Matthew Hurley of Colorado.

