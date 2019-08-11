MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Santana hit a grand slam in the 10th inning Sunday, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 to win the four-game series and forge another tie for the AL Central lead.

The Twins tied the game with four hits in a two-run ninth against Brad Hand (5-3), using a single by Luis Arraez and a double by Marwin Gonzalez to extend the game.

As pinch-runner Ehire Adrianza tried to score the winning run from first base, left fielder Tyler Naquin grabbed the ball off the bounce from the wall and zipped a throw to shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose relay home was in perfect position for catcher Kevin Plawecki to tag Adrianza with ease.

That was Naquin’s 10th outfield assist, moving him into a tie for third in the majors.

ROYALS 10, TIGERS 2: Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and Kansas City won at Detroit for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.

It was Dozier’s third career multihomer game, all on the current trip. He hit two against the Twins on Aug. 2, then did it again Thursday in the series opener.

YANKEES 1, BLUE JAYS 0: Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter, Brett Gardner had an RBI double, and New York won at Toronto to end a two-game skid.

Tanaka (8-6) allowed three hits while pitching into the ninth inning, walking none and striking out four. He was pulled after Brandon Drury singled to begin the ninth.

ORIOLES 8, ASTROS 7: Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to carry Baltimore at home, ending Houston’s eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion.

Houston scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go up 7-5 before the Orioles answered in the bottom half against closer Roberto Osuna (3-3).

RAYS 1, MARINERS 0: Ryan Yarbrough came within an out of his first career shutout, Eric Sogard hit a solo homer and Tampa Bay won at Seattle.

ATHLETICS 2, WHITE SOX 0: Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and Oakland won at Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, REDS 3: Kris Bryant capped a four-run seventh inning with a three-run homer, and Chicago rallied at Cincinnati for a split of their four-game series.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4: Four relievers combined to pitch three nervous innings as Atlanta held on at Miami.

CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 9: Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered, and St. Louis won at home.

NATIONALS 7, METS 4: Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team and Washington’s bullpen finally locked down a lead at New York.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 3: Yonder Alonso hit his 100th career homer during a four-run sixth inning and German Marquez pitched eight strong innings as Colorado won at San Diego to snap a five-game losing streak.

DODGERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3: Justin Turner hit two of the team’s four homers and Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball as Los Angeles won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 1, BREWERS 0: Mike Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and Texas won at Milwaukee to avoid a series sweep.

NOTES

BRAVES: A mess in the Atlanta clubhouse made by a punctured fire extinguisher was cleaned up before Sunday’s series finale at Miami. The damage occurred when reliever Sean Newcomb kicked a garbage can after giving up the winning run in the 10th inning of Saturday night’s 7-6 loss. The metal garbage can hit the fire extinguisher hanging nearby on the tunnel wall between the dugout and clubhouse, and chemical dust began to spew. A large fan helped send dust and smoke flying, preventing the team from entering the clubhouse.

NATIONALS: Outfielder Juan Soto was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after being pulled from the 7-4 victory against the New York Mets.

