Greater Portland

Call for Artists

“Longfellow Park Arts Festival,” artists, poets, & craftspeople wanted to show/sell/demo Sept. 15 in Longfellow Park, Portland. No fee, deadline Sept. 3, contact Victoria at [email protected], 831-5257.

Exhibits

Arthur Schaefer, Maine artist, Freeport Community Library, through August.

Group Exhibition of Visual Arts, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland, www.richardboydartgallery.com, to Aug. 29.

Artisans Collective, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, through Aug. 31.

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

The Art of the Comic, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Friday 8/16

Olga Zhuravel Maselli, St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland, Aug. 16: Music by William Maselli; Aug. 23: To the Classics with Love, $10-$20, kids free.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

“Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Maine State Ballet, Route 1, Falmouth, Thursday-Saturday to Aug. 17, $19-$25, mainestateballet.org, 781-3587.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” Portland Stage, Portland Stage 25A Forest Ave., to Sept. 1, 774-0465.

Dance Party with Rotating DJ’s, 8:30 p.m. every Friday night, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free

Midcoast

Auditions

Monmouth Community Players: Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. & Aug. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cumston Hall, Monmouth, [email protected] Show dates Nov. 1-10.

Exhibits

“Watercolor Journeys,” by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Tuesday 8/20

“Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” 5:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Bright Leanings,” by fiber artist Jo Diggs, through August at Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath.

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

“Moving Pictures,” acclaimed artist Henry Isaacs’ paintings, of the Himalayas and Nepal, Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through Sept. 3.

Annual Summer Exhibition, Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, featuring new work by gallery artists through Sept. 1.

Saturday 8/17

Icon: opening reception 4-6 p.m. for painter Garry Mitchell and sculptor Steve Bartlett, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Sept. 14.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Kennebec Early Music Festival, through Aug. 18, Maine Maritime Museum, Bath & Linden Tree Meeting House, Phippsburg, see http://bit.ly/31cKXa8 for schedule.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy if raining; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Friday 8/16

Side Door Coffee House: Kathleen McGee & Ronda Dale, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Open mic sign-up 6:45 for 7 p.m. start; feature performers 8:30.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

“The Wizard of Oz,” Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 24, Maine State Music Theatre, Brunswick, $54+, https://msmt.org/tickets.

