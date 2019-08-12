DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been watching for an announcement of an annual yard sale to benefit Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. I have things I would like to donate and need to know where to drop off items. Do you have any information?

— Melanie, no town

ANSWER: Of course, I do! This information is from the Aug. 6 Sun Spots and I will publish it again in case anyone else missed it. This nonprofit is very near and dear to my heart.

Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends is looking for gently used items for the Super Summer Yard Sale and Bottle Drive to help finance the work done for the feral cat colonies.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, on Route 202, 700 Main St., across from Hurricane’s Cafe & Deli and next to Farris Equipment.

Donated items and financial contributions will go a long way to help the organization continue to save the lives of feral cats. For the past 40 years, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends has been on a mission to continue this work on a daily basis.

Donated items may be brought to the yard sale. Large items such as refrigerators, stoves and sofas cannot be accepted.

For more information, contact me at [email protected]. Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or paid via PayPal.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A highly successful summer conference was recently held at Orgonon for the 34 year. This year the topic was William Reich’s writings on work-democracy. The conference, attended by 30 people from four countries, included a contingent of seven international visitors, for the first time, from the Centro Reichiano de México in Mexico City.

The Reich Museum in the Orgone Energy Observatory building and listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings celebrated its 70th anniversary of its opening on July 8.

Because of your support, we have also revived Orgonomic Functionalism, volume 7, a journal dedicated to previously unpublished work by Reich, along with long out of print and hard to find items such as his 1939 Bion Experiments on the Cancer Problem. In recognition of a growing audience for Reich’s work in Spain and Latin America, five out of nine articles in this issue appear both in English and in Spanish translation.

We’re reaching out to fellow supporters of the work of Wilhelm Reich and the Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust. We need your support with pressing projects that include structural repairs to the 70-year-old Energy Observatory and the revitalization of our long-term endowment fund. Our campaign for the long-term preservation of the Reich Archives continues as well. Please consider helping out with these important needs to keep the positive momentum of the trust going. Give generously and circulate this appeal to all you know who value Reich’s work.

For more information, go to http://www.wilhelmreichtrust.org. Contact Orgonon at 864-3443 or [email protected]. The address is The Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust, Orgonon, 19 Orgonon Circle, Dodge Pond Road, P.O. Box 687, Rangeley, ME 04970.

Thank you for your generosity and commitment to Reich’s legacy.

— James, president of The Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust board of directors, Rangeley

