John Balentine’s columns are not worth reading, although I saw a rebuttal to his recent rant praising the inhabitant of the White House. Thanks to Eric Hoffsten for telling the truth about the shameful Trump.

I suggest that those of us angered over the evil excesses of the president channel it and do everything we can to get out the vote come November 2020 to defeat him. We can’t stand another four years of it.

Barbara Doughty

Portland

