John Balentine’s columns are not worth reading, although I saw a rebuttal to his recent rant praising the inhabitant of the White House. Thanks to Eric Hoffsten for telling the truth about the shameful Trump.
I suggest that those of us angered over the evil excesses of the president channel it and do everything we can to get out the vote come November 2020 to defeat him. We can’t stand another four years of it.
Barbara Doughty
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Aug. 14-24
-
Arts & Entertainment
He got 2 million people to say they’d storm Area 51. Now, he’s planning an alien festival
-
Nation & World
Trump rule makes citizenship harder for legal immigrants receiving public assistance
-
Nation & World
Trump plans major changes in enforcement of Endangered Species Act
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Stop talking about race