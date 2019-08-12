John Balentine’s recent column on RV models amused me greatly. Indeed, I share his interest and wonderment at some of their names. The ones he mentioned are among those I hold dear. There are, however, a couple of others worth mentioning.

The Hurricane and The Avalanche, for obvious reasons, seem to me to be examples of less-than-brilliant marketing, far worse than The Storm. My personal favorite, and the one I search for during the many trips my husband and I take to and from Connecticut and Maine, is The Bounder. If you check the dictionary you will find “bounder” defined as “a cad, an unprincipled, ill-mannered man.” An appealing name for a vacation vehicle? I think not.

Leslie Wertam

Peaks Island

