PORTLAND — Maine received close to $6 million in federal funding to combat the opioid crisis.

According to a press release, the funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, will “enable Maine community health centers, rural organizations, and academic institutions to establish and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.”

MaineHealth in Portland received $1 million to support prevention, treatment and recovery programs. Portland Community Health Center was one of 15 community health clinics in Maine that received $167,000 to “help increase access to high quality integrated mental health and substance abuse disorders services, including opioid use disorder.”

The University of Maine received more than $492,000 “to enhance community-based training for students preparing to become behavioral health professionals with a focus on opioid use disorder and prevention, treatment and recovery services.”

