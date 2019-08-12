FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The New England Patriots have acquired tight end Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick.

Saubert, entering his third season, had five catches for 48 yards for the Falcons in 2018. He played in 16 games with one start. He had one catch for 7 yards in the Falcons’ first two preseason games. Saubert was a fifth-round draft pick from Drake in 2017.

The Patriots have questions at tight end following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. Veteran Ben Watson will be suspended for the first four games following a positive test for a banned substance.

ISAIAH WYNN’S long road back from injury has reached its biggest milestone to date.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft, the offensive tackle had his rookie season abruptly cut short during a preseason game when he tore an Achilles tendon.

Nearly a year of rehab later, on Monday he participated in full-contact, 11-on-11 drills for the first time since training camp opened.

It’s a huge step for Wynn, who had become a connoisseur of film study, taking “mental reps” while watching his teammates last season and soaking up as much knowledge as he could in his conversations with offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

While the Patriots were expecting Wynn to see at least some action last season, they made do with Trent Brown, whom they acquired in a trade with San Francisco last spring.

THERE’S BEEN AN unusual amount of dot-connecting ever since it became public that Tom Brady had placed his Boston-area home on the market and signed a contract that, despite having an extension, could allow him to become a free agent next March.

However, the New England Patriots quarterback says that’s a waste of time, energy and psychic space.

“You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.” “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks.”

