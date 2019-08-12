Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 5-11.

Fire calls

8/5 at 12:13 p.m. Brush fire on Haskell Road.

8/5 at 4:44 p.m. Oil spill on Parsonage Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Aug. 1-7.

