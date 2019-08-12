Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 5-11.
Fire calls
8/5 at 12:13 p.m. Brush fire on Haskell Road.
8/5 at 4:44 p.m. Oil spill on Parsonage Road.
EMS
North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Aug. 1-7.
