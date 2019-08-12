‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’

Dusk Thursday. Nathaniel Davis Park, Pleasant Street, Brunswick, free. brunswickdowntown.org

Brunswick Parks & Rec and the Northwest Brunswick Neighborhood Association invite you, and any kids you know, to the final summer movie of the season in Davis Park. Pack a picnic and arrive early for preshow activities, including field hockey and camp games. You can also snack on free chips and salsa from Bolos Kitchen, Cantina & Candlepin. “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” is the fourth film in the blocky franchise and features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish and several others.

Homes of Portland’s Golden Age Walking Tour

10 a.m. Fridays and Tuesdays. Through Oct. 18. The Safford House, 93 High St., Portland, $10, preregistration required. portlandlandmarks.org

Greater Portland Landmarks invites you to take a scenic 90-minute stroll through what was considered “the most beautiful neighborhood in Portland” way back in the early part of the 19th century. From Federal mansions to Greek Revival homes and fancy Italianite dwellings, your tour guide will fill you in on some of the history of Portland’s Spring Street Historic District.

Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Maine Street, Brunswick. brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com

This year marks 13 lucky ones for the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. Maine Street gets transformed into a rich tapestry of creativity when more than 100 artists display their work on the sidewalks and in the Town Mall green. Well-known and emerging artists will be selling their jewelry, fiber, ceramics, photography, painting and mixed media. You’ll also be able to feast your ears on several live music performances.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: