‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinee Thursday. Through Aug. 31. Hackmatack Playhouse, 538 School St., Berwick, $30, $25 seniors, $20 senior matinee, $15 for 20 and under. hackmatack.org

Hackmatack Playhouse winds down its summer season with a show that delves into greed, despair, friendship, duty and love, featuring a cast of 12. “Peter and the Starcatcher” reveals the origins of Peter Pan, and the action takes place both on land and at sea aboard The Neverland. The show took home five Tony Awards and will take you on quite an adventure.

Great Falls Balloon Festival

Friday to Sunday. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston. greatfallsballoonfestival.org

You can literally get carried away this weekend at the 27th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival on the banks on the Androscoggin River. Want to take a hot-air balloon ride? Drop a line to [email protected] to make a reservation. The festival includes food and craft vendors, carnival rides, a parade on Saturday, and two stages of entertainment. Best of all, you can simply stand there and look up at the sky with wonderment.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Performances are at 2:30 and 8 p.m. several days through Aug. 31. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit, $51 to $112. ogunquitplayhouse.org

There will be quite a commotion on this locomotive when “Murder on the Orient Express” comes to life at Ogunquit Playhouse. Based on Agatha Christie’s famous novel, the play takes you on a spellbinding journey as detective Hercule Poirot, played by Steven Rattazzi, pieces together the events leading up to the overnight murder of a passenger. Everyone’s a suspect, and you can expect a real whodunnit, with sets designed by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt.

The Shade Of It All … A Midsummers Drag Show

9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

The dog days of summer can be a drag – in a good way. Hosted by Miss Spreada LaJoy, The Shade Of It All … a Midsummers Drag Show features dazzling performances by Danielle Dior, Mizz Diveena, GiGi Gabor, Lady Ginger and Kat Walker. DJ Jackmaster Flash will open and close the evening with equally hot tunes.

41st Annual Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Governor’s Way, $20, $5 for kids under 12. mainehighlandgames.org

For more than four decades, all things Scottish have been celebrated during the annual Maine Highland Games & Scottish Festival. Activities and festivities include pipe bands, dancing, Scottish food, Celtic music and reenactors from the Historic Highlanders and the 74th Highland Regiment who bring different periods in Scottish history back to life. The other big attraction? Traditional athletic events, like log and stone throwing.

