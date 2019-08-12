PORTLAND — Benchmark Real Estate and the Friends of Woodfords Corner will host the latest installment of Third Thursdays at Trinity Park, an initiative to invigorate the Woodfords Corner area.

The Aug. 15 event, which begins at 5 p.m., will include food and drink samples from neighborhood vendors.

Benchmark and volunteers with the Maine Access Immigrant Network will also be collecting items to create home kits for new Mainers, including recent asylum-seekers.

At the event, Benchmark will also introduce its new “Benchmark Box” by OpBox, a Maine-based manufacturer of pop-up spaces for retail and hospitality businesses. Benchmark’s box is a first for Maine’s real estate industry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: