Arrests

8/9 at 2:38 p.m. Anya Morin, 33, of West Main Street, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Kevin Pedersen on West Main Street.

8/10 at 4:27 p.m. Jake MacArthur, 18, of Greely Road, Cumberland, was arrested by Sgt. Michael Pierce on East Elm Street, and charged with operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, having false identification as a minor, and transporting liquor as a minor.

Summonses

8/8 at 3:58 p.m. Shirley Flanders, 28, of State Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Graham Hults on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating without a license.

8/10 at 1:59 p.m. Jessica Joy, 39, of Riverbend Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Shawn Miles on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

8/5 at 7:19 a.m. Fire alarm on Rand Road.

8/6 at 11:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Tenney Street.

8/7 at 7:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Winding Way.

8/9 at 12:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/9 at 5:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Gables Drive.

8/10 at 11:36 a.m. Fire alarm on East Main Street.

8/10 at 2:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/11 at 7:15 p.m. Fire call on Madeleine Point Road.

8/11 at 8:10 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Pemasong Lane.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Aug. 5-11.

