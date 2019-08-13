FREEPORT — The town’s annual Community Day will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at Freeport Community Services from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Events for the day will include an indoor tent sale, food, face painting, lawn games and the town’s Third Friday Free Lunch. Participating organizations include the YMCA, Fire Department, Freeport Elders, library, Regional School Unit 5 community programs, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport. Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause truck will also be at the event from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 23.

FCS, at 53 Depot St., hosts programs and provides services for Freeport and Pownal that include a food pantry, heating assistance, medical equipment and transportation.

