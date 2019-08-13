Thank you for your above-the-fold front-page article Aug. 8 on Central Maine Power’s proposed $6 million fund to compensate customers for their overbilling dilemma.

If CMP deems the sum appropriate, it seems quite a mistake on their part – or was it malfeasance that they simply hope goes away? Regardless of the outcome, when the dust settles, I think we should gather their board of directors and their upper management team, march them to the woodshed and flip the switch.

Steve Ross

South Portland

