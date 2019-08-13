The Maine Marine Patrol is searching for a missing midcoast man whose skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor on Monday.

The search for the 63-year-old Breman man began around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the marine patrol was notified of a missing person in Round Pond Harbor. That report came after the man’s skiff was found tied to the harbor master’s boat at the town dock, said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

An investigation determined the man had taken his skiff out to his boat, which is moored about 100 yards off shore. The skiff was then found adrift and brought to the town dock by a good Samartian, Nichols said.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Bristol Fire Department and Coast Guard search the coastline, harbor and moored boats Monday night for the missing man. The search was suspended for the night at 1 a.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Nichols said the search Tuesday morning involves divers searching near the man’s mooring.

The missing man’s name will be released Tuesday after the marine patrol updates his family on the search, Nichols said.

