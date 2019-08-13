How hot is commercial real estate in Saco-Biddeford? Sizzling.

Ocean views? Check. Access to I-95? Check. Proximity to Boston? Check.

Investors priced out of Portland have turned their attention south where properties sell for half the price in Portland, but still offer strong returns. Retail along Route 1 is bustling, too.

Join us for a conversation about the trends driving commercial real estate in Saco-Biddeford, and just how sustainable it is.

Coffee and light breakfast provided.

People’s Choice Credit Union at 23 Industrial Parkway Road in Saco

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.

