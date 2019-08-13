BATH — Kindness Day Bath may come just once a year, but its message of generosity toward others is meant to echo every day.

The success of the free event, open to everyone, has brought it back for the sixth year in a row. Various activities and stations along Front and Centre streets take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Bryanna Ringrose organized Bath’s first Kindness Day in 2014, shortly before starting her senior year at Morse High School. Aided by fellow student Taylor Bisson, she was a member of Darreby Ambler’s Dream Team group, members of which chose a goal and then helped each other make it happen.

Ambler continues to plan, organize and promote the event along with Jennifer McDorr, who became involved in 2017 after moving to the City of Ships from Oklahoma.

“I knew it was something I wanted to be involved with,” McDorr said Aug. 11, “since random acts of kindness and promoting kindness were already a big part of my life.”

Many stations will return, such as “Pat-a-Pet,” where furry friends are lavished with love. At the “Wisdom Station” elders share with others the knowledge and lessons they’ve gained over the years.

“The great thing about Kindness Day is that people can show up that day with an act of kindness,” McDorr noted. “We are always thrilled to see what creative ideas people come up with.”

For instance, two volunteer grandmothers once sat on a bench and established a baby calming station.

New events this year include a lemonade stand by a local fourth-grade girl, friendship bracelets, face painting, and storytime for children, she said. Treats and live music will be offered, as well as flowers from the city’s garden club, and good deeds by area stores and nonprofit organizations.

City Councilor Julie Ambrosino is running the “Love Your City” station.

“Kindness Day is intended to celebrate the simple belief that every person deserves to be valued and shown love in spite of our differences, and should know what it is to reciprocate the goodwill they’ve been shown,” she said in an event press release. “I look forward to spending time in downtown Bath on Kindness Day each year to share in the spirit of the day while making other people feel special and appreciated. Even if our encounter is brief, I know even one small gesture matters to someone.”

McDorr called Kindness Day “life-changing.”

“To experience (a city) coming together to do special things for each other, with the only motive of kindness, is truly an amazing thing to be a part of,” she said. “We hope that people see the power of kindness, how easily it can impact one another and how quickly it can spread.”

