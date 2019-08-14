Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, one of the largest providers of health insurance in Maine, plans to merge with competitor Tufts Health Plan.

Both Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health are based in Massachusetts and serve that state as well as New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Harvard Pilgrim also operates in Maine and Connecticut.

The combined entity, which is yet to be named, would serve nearly 2.4 million members in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, offering employer-sponsored plans, Medicare and Medicaid plans, Affordable Care Act plans, and plans for those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the organizations said in a news release.