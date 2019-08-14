Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, one of the largest providers of health insurance in Maine, plans to merge with competitor Tufts Health Plan.
Both Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health are based in Massachusetts and serve that state as well as New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Harvard Pilgrim also operates in Maine and Connecticut.
The combined entity, which is yet to be named, would serve nearly 2.4 million members in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, offering employer-sponsored plans, Medicare and Medicaid plans, Affordable Care Act plans, and plans for those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the organizations said in a news release.
The board of directors would comprise equal representation from both organizations and would be chaired by Joyce Murphy, who currently serves as chair of the board for Harvard Pilgrim, they said. Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health, would serve as CEO of the new organization. Michael Carson, who serves as president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim, would serve as president.
“Through the combination of two strong organizations with a commitment to non-profit health care in New England, we will be able to provide even greater value to consumers, as well as improve access to care throughout the region,” Murphy said in the release.
The merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by both boards, is subject to multiple local and federal regulatory approvals, during with time both entities said they would continue to operate independently.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Harvard Pilgrim announces merger with New England competitor
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland to present tank farm air quality data
-
Southern Forecaster
Spending for new South Portland middle school gets initial council OK
-
Business
Administration to relax rules on time truckers can spend behind the wheel
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth council hears arguments for, against tighter controls on dogs
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.