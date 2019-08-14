I feel bad for the folks who can’t sleep because of the noise at Rock Row. There are laws against disturbing the peace, and the Westbrook police should be enforcing them when they get a complaint.
The law is still the law, whether it’s a big production or the next-door neighbor. Just go in, take the volume control and turn it to the left about halfway.
David Ryder
Portland
