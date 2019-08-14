TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man who fled the state years ago has been arrested in a remote town in Maine and charged in connection with a pair of unsolved rapes.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says 61-year-old Ivan Keith, formerly of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was taken into custody Aug. 2 in Tremont, Maine, on Mount Desert Island.
Quinn says Keith was living there under a new name.
Prosecutors say Keith has been identified as the person who committed a rape outside Bristol-Plymouth Regional High School in Taunton, Massachusetts, in 1997. A second alleged rape occurred in 1998 at a business in Easton.
Quinn says Keith also failed to comply with sex offender registration.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Keith, who is due in a Massachusetts court on Wednesday, had retained a lawyer.
