Tuition at Maine’s seven community colleges will remain unchanged this fall as part of an effort to keep student costs as low as possible, the Maine Community College System said Wednesday.

Tuition is currently $94 per credit hour for Maine residents, with the average tuition and fees for a full-time student taking 30 credits adding up to $3,620.

“We want to give our students access to a high-quality education so they can begin productive careers and begin realizing their financial goals,” said MCCS President David Daigler in a news release.

“By keeping tuition and fees low, Maine’s community colleges make it possible for our graduates to enter the workforce or more easily afford a four-year degree without being burdened with large amounts of student debt.”

Maine’s seven community colleges serve more than 16,600 students enrolled in for-credit courses and more than 25,000 people through degree programs, customized workforce training and non-credit offerings.

The colleges award more than $36 million in federal, state and institutional grant aid each year.

