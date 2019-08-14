Arrests

8/2 at 5:33 a.m. Anthony Edwards, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offenses.

8/3 at 2:20 a.m. Steven T. Juenemann, 50, of Freeport, was arrested on Carter Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on outstanding warrants and charges of operating under the influence, operating after habitual offenses, failing to stop for an officer and violating conditions of release.

8/3 at 11:48 p.m. Travis J. Plummer, 28, of Standish, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Daniel Purinton on an outstanding warrant.

8/4 at 12:17 a.m. Don Lobel, 28, of San Diego, California, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of criminal trespassing.

8/4 at 1:39 a.m. Amber Cyr, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/4 at 2:04 a.m. Tyler Deguzman, 22, of Saco, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/5 at 12:29 a.m. Roberto Hernandez, 36, of Arundel, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/5 at 7:33 p.m. Michael Jeffrey, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating a vehicle without a license and for being a fugitive from justice.

8/9 at 6:51 a.m. Shaswar Idrees, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating without a license and attaching false plates.

8/9 at 10:13 p.m. David P. Vazquez, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

8/3 at 10:07 a.m. Heather M. Klein, 50, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Daytona Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/4 at 11:23 a.m. Lorna Girouard, 65, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Bramhall Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/5 at 8:27 a.m. Randell Garrett, 59, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false license plates.

8/5 at 9:55 p.m. A 12-year-old female, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/5 at 9:55 p.m. A 13-year-old female, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/8 at 12:16 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Simmons Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/8 at 12:16 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/9 at 4:04 p.m. Martin Fowler, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

8/6 at 1:23 a.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 703.

8/6 at 11:04 a.m. Telephone wire down on High Street.

8/8 at 1:57 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

8/8 at 1:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Beach Street.

8/8 at 3:33 p.m. Defective elevator on Osprey Circle.

8/8 at 6:12 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Concord Street.

8/8 at 8:45 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Elm Street.

8/9 at 6:01 a.m. Alarm call on Sawyer Street.

8/9 at 12:36 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Thomas Street.

8/9 at 7:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Greeley Street.

8/10 at 11:22 a.m. Electrical wiring issue on Running Hill Road.

8/11 at 2:31 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Avenue.

8/11 at 6:07 p.m. Electrical wiring issue on Hill Street.

8/12 at 6:34 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

