CHICAGO —Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole said his sore right hamstring is “not super serious” a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound. Instead, Chris Devenski opened the game and lasted just two innings in a 4-1 loss that gave the White Sox a split of the twin bill.

The right-hander underwent tests on Wednesday in Chicago and talked to reporters following Houston’s 13-9 loss to the White Sox.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Cole would remain with the Astros while the injury is treated and expects him to accompany the team to Oakland for a four-game series that opens on Thursday.

Cole didn’t know if he’d miss his next scheduled start, next Monday against Detroit in Houston.

PHILLIES: Right-hander Jake Arrieta says he’s likely going to have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

Arrieta has been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward.

RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list, a day after sustaining an oblique strain in the game against the San Diego Padres.

MARLINS: His club seemingly headed to a second consecutive last-place finish in the NL East, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter isn’t ready to disclose whether Mmanager Don Mattingly will return next season.

“There hasn’t been a decision yet,” Jeter said before Miami hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. “To be honest with you, we’ve been so focused on the trade deadline and see what we could do with it.

“At the end of every year, we sit down and evaluate all members of the organization, whether it’s the manager, coaches, player development, scouting, front office,” he said.

Mattingly is in the final year of a four-year contract. The former Dodgers manager was hired by ex-owner Jeffrey Loria prior to the 2016 season.

The Marlins began the day with a 44-74 record that was the worst in the National League.

“To be fair to Donnie, it’s something we need to talk about sooner rather than later,” Jeter said. “There are a lot of things that go into it. Donnie has done a good job.”

Mattingly said he would like to return.

METS: The New York Mets placed All-Star Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Ruben Tejada from Triple-A Syracuse.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said McNeil suffered a “fairly mild” left hamstring strain when trying to beat out an infield grounder in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

PIRATES: Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon will miss the 2020 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow for a second time.

GIANTS: The San Francisco Giants placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

NATIONALS: Max Scherzer says he’s all set to pitch. Not in the minors. In the majors. For the Washington Nationals. As soon as possible.

On the injured list for all but one game over the past five weeks because of trouble with a back muscle, the three-time Cy Young Award winner played catch at Nationals Park on Wednesday, a day after pitching the equivalent of about two innings in a simulated game, and declared himself rarin’ to go.

Manager Dave Martinez said later he still needed to speak to Scherzer and the team’s head trainer to “map out his next steps” before making a decision on his ace’s status. But Martinez did not rule out the possibility that Scherzer could pitch this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »