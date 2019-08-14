MIAMI — Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez’s two-out single to right in the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner left after 90 pitches.

Rookie Edwin Rios hit his first two major league homers. Justin Turner went 3 for 5 with a home run and Corey Seager homered and had three RBI for the Dodgers, who have outscored Miami 34-2 in the last three games.

PHILLIES 11, CUBS 1: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and Philadelphia won at home in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach.

Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. He heard “Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!” chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.

NATIONALS 17, REDS 7: Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and Washington tacked on another six runs in the next inning to win at home and complete a three-game sweep.

This marked the first time since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005 that every member of the team’s lineup scored in a single inning.

ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado a win at home.

After Trevor Story was hit by a pitch, Arenado launched a fastball from Archie Bradley (3-5) over the fence in left. It was Arenado’s third career walk-off homer and first since June 18, 2017, against San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 13, ASTROS 9: James McCann hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the eighth inning as Chicago won at home.

Rookie Eloy Jimenez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox. Following a doubleheader split on Tuesday, Chicago (54-65) took 2 of 3 from the Astros in a little over 24 hours and finished 4-3 against them this year. Houston has lost 3 of 4 following an eight-game winning streak.

McCann lined his 13th homer on an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Pressly (2-3) with two outs into the right-field bullpen to end a 16-game drought. The All-Star catcher hadn’t gone deep since July 22, but connected for his fourth career grand slam.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer off Evan Marshall in the Astros eighth to tie it at 9. Chicago also overcame a pair of solo shots by Yuli Gurriel and a four-hit day by Michael Brantley that included two doubles. Alex Bregman drove in three runs after missing Tuesday’s twinbill with a sore shoulder.

Jose Abreu and Welington Castillo each had two RBI for the White Sox.

RANGERS 7, BLUE JAYS 3: Kolby Allard pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBI and the visiting Rangers avoided a three-game sweep.

Nomara Mazara and Danny Santana hit solo home runs as the Rangers wrapped up a three-city trip by scoring more than five runs for the first time in that stretch of road games. The Rangers went 3-6 against Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Toronto, winning once against each opponent.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 5: Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer and host New York beat Baltimore for the 16th straight time this season in their final meeting this year.

The Yankees went 17-2 against the O’s, their most wins versus any opponent in a season since going 17-5 over the Kansas City Athletics in 1959. New York’s winning streak is its longest against anyone in a season since a 21-game string over the St. Louis Browns in 1927.

Sanchez hit his 10th home run against the Orioles this year, capping a four-run burst in the first inning. He sent a 2-0 change-up from Dylan Bundy (5-13) over the center-field fence on top of the netting above Monument Park with two outs to give New York a 4-1 lead.

The Yankees hit 61 homers off Orioles pitching this season and outscored them 151-83. Sanchez and Gleyber Torres (13 homers) joined Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth as the second set of Yankees to hit double-digit homers against an opponent in the same season – Gehrig and Ruth each hit 11 against the Boston Red Sox in 1927.

TIGERS 3, MARINERS 2: Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and Detroit held on to beat visiting Seattle.

Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, TWINS 5: Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat visiting Minnesota.

The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernan Perez singled before Grisham went deep.

Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.

ATHLETICS 9, GIANTS 5: Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland’s bullpen, and the Athletics held on to win at San Francisco.

Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which had won three straight.

Chapman homered off Tyler Beede (3-7) in the first and added another solo shot off Trevor Gott in the ninth after the Giants had trimmed a 7-0 lead to 7-5.

PADRES 7, RAYS 2: Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as San Diego beat visiting Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years.

San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn’t occurred too often.

The Padres also posted their first home win over Tampa Bay – they were 0-3 against the Rays in 2004 when Petco Park opened, and had dropped the first two games of this series.

Eric Hosmer homered to help San Diego stop a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay had won five in row, along with nine straight on the road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous