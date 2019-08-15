The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 12, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Lepenven of North Street in Westbrook were vacationing at White’s Bridge.
Grace Gordon of Gorham was to entertain the Women’s Christian Temperance Union at her State Street home.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
U.S. stocks climb, bonds gain as trade angst continues
-
Local & State
Emergency shelter for asylum seekers winds down at Portland Expo
-
Nation & World
Indiana cemetery objects to plans to exhume gangster John Dillinger
-
Local & State
Woman drowns when canoe overturns on Androscoggin River
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jay-Z defends NFL partnership as Kaepernick marks 3rd anniversary of protest