FARMINGDALE — More than $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Kennebec Jewelry earlier this month. For Jill Powers, the item she lost was priceless.

“I had taken in my wedding ring and my husbands,” she said, adding that her husband, Duane, died last year. “I wanted to make them into a pendant so I could wear them both on my neck.”

Kennebec Jewelry, at 501 Maine Ave., was robbed on Aug. 2. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said the store’s owners reported that someone had broken into the business during the night and stolen jewelry and damaged several jewelry cases in the process. Read said in a Thursday press release that “well over $100,000” in jewelry was stolen.

According to Farmingdale property tax records, the building is owned by James and Carol Stevens, of Farmingdale. The Kennebec Journal attempted to call the store multiple times, but the line was busy each time. The Stevenses were not available for comment at another phone number.

Powers, who lives in Rumford, said she was “dumbstruck” when she heard the store had been robbed.

“I know that robberies happen, but I just didn’t think a small store in Maine would be robbed like that,” she said. “I was really sad and angry thinking about someone going in there and ruining someone’s business and stealing memories from people.”

Powers said she went to the store to pick up the pendant, but it was closed for inventory. She said she eventually attempted to file a consumer complaint with the state Attorney General, but later was contacted by the owner and told the store was robbed.

“I didn’t know what the pendant ended up looking like,” she said.

Powers said the owner apologized for the inconvenience but did not elaborate on how customers would receive any potential make-good.

She said she spoke with a woman who had yet to pick up her engagement ring that was being repaired. She said she wished the robbers “would have second thoughts” and return the items to the store.

Read said the incident is still under investigation and asked anyone with relevant information to call the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 623-3614.

