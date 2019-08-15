I have been following the Portland Press Herald’s coverage of those who complain about the noise coming from the Rock Row concert venue in Westbrook, and the complaining needs to stop.

I can hear the music from my house in Portland, and all I think is “good for those who are out having fun on a summer’s night listening to music.”

Every weekend the music ends by 10 or 11 p.m. If these people, who live in the largest city in Maine, are bothered by concert music on the weekends in the summer, they might need to re-think where they are living, or realize that it is people having fun, and maybe they should try having some themselves.

Chris Kurlanski

Portland

