NEW YORK — Jose Ramirez hit two early homers, including his first career grand slam in a seven-run opening inning, and the Cleveland Indians pummeled the New York Yankees 19-5 on Thursday night in the start of a four-game series between American League pennant contenders.

Carlos Santana also launched two home runs as the Yankees matched a franchise record by serving up seven. Greg Allen and Santana went back-to-back in a five-run eighth against rookie designated hitter Mike Ford, a former Ivy League pitcher and player of the year at Princeton.

The smiling Ford, throwing pitches from 53-85 mph, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth and received a loud ovation from the scattered fans remaining from a crowd of 44,654, especially after he struck out a looking Roberto Perez to end the inning.

Ramirez and Jason Kipnis smacked consecutive homers off ineffective opener Chad Green (2-4) in a top of the first that lasted 29 minutes. Perez added a two-run shot against Jonathan Loaisiga, who also gave up a two-run shot to the streaking Ramirez in the second.

Every starter for Cleveland finished with at least two of the team’s 24 hits, its most since piling up 25 in April 2009 at Yankee Stadium. That made it an easy night for Adam Plutko (5-3), who was handed a 7-0 cushion before throwing a pitch and went six innings to beat the Yankees for the second time this season.

Yasiel Puig had two hits, including a two-run single, in his return from a three-game suspension as the Indians romped to their most lopsided victory of the year.

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 2: Dylan Moore homered and Kyle Seager drove in three runs as Seattle won at Detroit.

Mallex Smith stole two bases, giving him 34, the most in the majors. The Mariners won 2 of 3 after losing 8 of 9.

Detroit finished 4-7 on its 11-game homestand to fall to 17-43 at home. The Tigers need to win five of their last 21 games at Comerica Park to avoid becoming the first team to lose 60 times at home.

After Seattle opener Matt Wisler pitched a scoreless first, Tommy Milone (2-7) took over as the primary pitcher and allowed two runs and six hits in four innings.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-11) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 13, DODGERS 7: The host Miami Marlins turned the tables on Los Angeles in their rout-filled season series, winning despite giving up four home runs, including Cody Bellinger’s 40th.

The Dodgers increased their homer total this week at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park to 14, a franchise record for a three-game series. Max Muncy hit his 29th, Corey Seager his 12th and Kyle Garlick his third.

Bellinger reached the 40 mark for the first time with a three-run shot into the upper deck in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 13-7.

Los Angeles had won the previous five games against Miami this year by a combined score of 45-9, including a margin of 33-2 in the past three games.

REDS 2, CARDINALS 1: Sonny Gray struck out 10 while pitching five scoreless innings as Cincinnati held off visiting St. Louis.

Gray, Robert Stephenson, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for a two-hitter. Iglesias surrendered Kolten Wong’s check-swing RBI double in the ninth before retiring pinch-hitter Matt Wieters on a fly ball to center to finish his 24th save.

Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suárez each drove in a run for Cincinnati, which stopped a four-game slide.

Dexter Fowler had St. Louis’ first hit, a two-out single in the fifth. Gray then struck out Matt Carpenter to extend his scoreless streak to 18 innings.

Gray (8-6) walked three and hit a batter while throwing 97 pitches. Stephenson pitched the sixth inning and Lorenzen got five outs before Iglesias closed it out.

PHILLIES 7, CUBS 5: Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent Philadelphiato a win over visiting Chicago for a three-game sweep.

Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia’s bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel’s debut as hitting coach.

But the Phillies rallied against Chicago’s bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

METS 10, BRAVES 8: Pete Alonso drove in six runs with five hits, including a three-run homer that helped lead to Julio Teheran’s shortest career start, and New York held on in the ninth inning to win at Atlanta.

Alonso’s first-inning homer carried 451 feet before making a splash landing in the pool behind the center-field wall.

Alonso’s 39th homer tied Cody Bellinger for the National League rookie record. Bellinger hit 39 homers for the Dodgers in 2017, the same year the Yankees’ Aaron Judge set the major league rookie mark with 52.

Alonso set career highs for hits and RBI.

The Mets had a season-high 23 hits. Amed Rosario’s career-high five hits included two doubles, two singles and a triple. Wilson Ramos had four hits.

New York won despite giving up six homers, including three in the ninth. Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson each hit his second homer of the game in the inning and Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run shot — all against Drew Gagnon.

Edwin Díaz walked Brian McCann before striking out Ender Inciarte for his 25th save.

