U.S. stocks turned higher in afternoon trading after trade anxiety whipsawed markets throughout Thursday morning. Treasuries resumed a rally that pushed the 30-year yield below 2% for the first time. Stimulus hopes in Europe weakened the euro.

The S&P 500 bounced back from one of its worst days of the year, boosted by strong earnings from Walmart Inc. and solid data on the American consumer. Tapestry Inc. tumbled on poor sales, adding to retailer woes after Macy’s missed estimates.

General Electric sank more than 10% on accusations of financial fraud, while Cisco Systems fell the most in two years after blaming a slowing global economy for a weak outlook.

The trade war hung over markets, with discordant headlines sending risk assets on a wild ride throughout the American morning. Stocks sold off after China said it would retaliate against fresh tariffs before bouncing back after official comments struck a more conciliatory tone. President Donald Trump added to concern by saying any deal with China must be “on our terms.”

“We’re getting a lot of mixed signals on the trade war. There are messages from both the U.S. and China, sometimes they’re tougher messages and sometimes they’re less tough messages. It’s hard to sort out,” said Janet Johnston, portfolio manager at TrimTabs Asset Management.

European assets took a jolt when a top official at the European Central Bank said stimulus measures would exceed investor expectations next month, according to a Dow Jones report. The common currency turned lower against the the dollar and stocks erased losses.

The morning volatility continued a bout of turmoil sparked two weeks ago when Trump escalated his trade war with China. The uncertainty the rising tensions caused and growing signs of a slowing global economy inverted a key version of the U.S. Treasury yield curvehttps://www.pressherald.com/2019/08/14/what-is-an-inverted-yield-curve-and-why-does-it-matter/ for the first time in 12 years, exacerbating the flight from risk assets.

“It’s a tough week with markets as volatile as they are,” said John Roe, the head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General. “Fundamentals are playing a central role but it’s not helped by trade war politics. Markets seemed calmer today after Trump’s more positive tone yesterday, but now China’s upping the rhetoric and it’s becoming a case of he said-Xi said.”

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose after a stronger-than-expected jobs report prompted traders to trim bets of another interest-rate cut. Oil extended a decline as a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles added to deepening concerns over the outlook for global demand.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% as of 12:08 p.m. EDT.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%.

• The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%.

• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.5%.

• The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.8%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

• The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1098.

• The British pound gained 0.7% to $1.214.

• The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 106.18 per dollar.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased six basis points to 1.52%.

• The two-year yield fell three basis points to 1.55%.

• Germany’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to -0.703%.

Commodities

• Gold futures were little changed at $1,527.40 an ounce.

• West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.2% to $54.59 a barrel.

With assistance from Bloomberg’s Adam Haigh, Joanna Ossinger, Ksenia Galouchko and Laura Curtis.

