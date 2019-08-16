SEBAGO — A Harvest Dinner Aug. 29 at Camp O-AT-KA on Route 113 will benefit the Sebago Fuel Fund.

Entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Blue Magic Band and Maureen Scanlon. Turkey with all the fixings will be served at 6 p.m. Raffles will also be held. The cost is $9.

