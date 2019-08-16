SEBAGO — A Harvest Dinner Aug. 29 at Camp O-AT-KA on Route 113 will benefit the Sebago Fuel Fund.
Entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Blue Magic Band and Maureen Scanlon. Turkey with all the fixings will be served at 6 p.m. Raffles will also be held. The cost is $9.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Real Estate
Fully Updated Brick Federal Retains Elegant Period Details
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Portland’s noises are the sounds of a thriving city
-
Columns
Sen. Enzi: Editorial misleads on tax cuts, federal budget woes
-
Editorials
Our View: Portland shelter showcased Maine’s humanity
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Survival tactics becoming the focus of the U.S. schoolday