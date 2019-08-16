The Westbrook Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building Thursday night.

The fire in a three-story, multi-unit building at 35 Lamb St. was reported around 10 p.m. through a 911 call, fire officials said in a Facebook post. The first fire companies to arrive at the scene found smoke and fire coming from multiple basement windows.

The first engine company to arrive initiated an aggressive attack, while other firefighters searched the apartments to ensure everyone had gotten out of the building, according to fire officials.

The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked down and did not spread to the entire building.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting six people who were displaced by the fire.

The fire department continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

