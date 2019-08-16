BRISTOL, Tenn. — Denny Hamlin won the pole for Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a critical short-track showdown for drivers trying to qualify for the playoffs.

The Daytona 500 winner turned a lap at 129.230 mph in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in Friday’s qualifying session. Kyle Larson, who is not locked into the 16-driver playoff field with three races remaining, was bumped down to second place.

Winless on the season, Larson is ranked 13th in the standings but briefly held the pole until Hamlin’s fast lap. Only nine drivers have clinched playoff berths.

“I feel like we’ve been points racing a little bit lately,” Larson said. “I feel if it presents itself, we can be a little different and go after stage wins. We aren’t locked in, but I feel good.”

Martin Truex Jr. qualified third in a Toyota for Gibbs, while Chip Ganassi Racing had two Chevrolets in the top four, as Kurt Busch will be lined up behind teammate Larson at the start of the race.

Aric Almirola, also still trying to qualify for the playoffs, was fifth and the highest qualifying Ford driver. He believes he’ll have to fight for every position around the .533-mile concrete bullring.

“At this place, you have to be aggressive all the time, dodging lap traffic and cars on restarts and everything,” Almirola said. “You have to be on full send all the time, and you’re right on the edge of out of control, and everything happens so fast that sometimes that’s what jumps up and bites you, is that things happen so fast.”

Chase Elliott qualified sixth in a Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, followed by the surprise of the session, Matt DiBenedetto, who was seventh for Leavine Family Racing, just days after the team informed him he won’t be back for a second season in 2020.

Kyle Busch, an eight-time winner at Bristol, qualified an uncharacteristically poor 31st.

THE PLANE carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family bounced multiple times during a crash landing and veered off the runway before ending up on a Tennessee highway, investigators said Friday.

“It’s just the grace of the good Lord that a vehicle didn’t get struck by the plane,” Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said at a news conference. “It’s a very heavily trafficked roadway.”

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, said in a statement that all five people aboard the plane Thursday are “doing well.” Earnhardt, now a NASCAR television analyst, was taken to hospital for evaluation and discharged later in the day.

Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and a dog.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ralph Hicks said investigators have obtained video footage.

“The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear,” he said. “You can actually see the right main landing gear collapsing on the video. The airplane continued down the runway, off to the end, through a fence and came to a stop behind me here on Highway 91.”

XFINITY: Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.

Reddick, the series points leader and defending champion, had to start last because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn’t allowed to post a qualifying time, and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.

“We just had some issues in tech, nothing crazy,” Reddick said.

Reddick still managed to drive his way to the front and pounced when Allgaier bounced off the wall with 11 laps remaining. Allgaier led 131 laps but dropped to eighth.

Only six cars finished on the lead lap.

Kyle Busch led 137 laps and won the second stage but immediately went behind the wall because of an engine failure.

