BOSTON — Off the field at least, the Boston Red Sox have solidified their plans for Thursday’s completion of a suspended game with the Kansas City Royals.

Boston and Kansas City were tied 4-4 in the top of the 10th inning Aug. 7 when heavy rain forced the suspension. The Royals will return to Fenway Park on a scheduled off day between road series at Baltimore and Cleveland. The Red Sox will delay traveling to San Diego for the start of a three-city, eight-game trip.

“Thursday is a little bit different because of that game,” Manager Alex Cora said. “The National League games come into play. We have five on the road with the pitcher hitting, so that might help us in a sense.”

Boston will honor all ticket stubs and seating assignments from Aug. 7. The new admissions are $5, with proceeds donated to The Jimmy Fund. Boys and girls ages 18 and under will be admitted free.

The Red Sox will offer hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, chips, crackerjacks, candy and ice cream bars at a discounted price of $1. Chicken tenders, fries, soda, water and Del’s lemonade will be offered at half-price. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the 1 p.m. start.

PADRES: Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury that most likely will end his season.

Tatis, 20, a rookie of the year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBI in 84 games.

BRAVES: Atlanta signed Adeiny Hechavarria to fill a void at shortstop with Dansby Swanson still injured and Johan Camargo heading to Triple-A Gwinnett.

CUBS: Addison Russell, who began the season on the suspended list, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa for the second time this season.

