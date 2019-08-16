NEW YORK — The New York Jets will be without playmaking linebacker Avery Williamson for the season because of a knee injury.

A person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press that Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team’s 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.

An MRI on Friday revealed the nature and severity of the injury, according to the source who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not make an announcement.

NFL Network first reported that Williamson tore his ACL.

Williamson, one of the key pieces of the Jets’ defense, was still in the game with 3:52 left in the first half with mostly backups when cornerback Tevaughn Campbell dived for a pass from Matt Ryan to Brian Hill in the end zone and hit the linebacker’s knee.

It’s a big blow to the Jets’ defense – and raised some questions as to why Williamson was still playing when the starters were done for the night. Coach Adam Gase said after the game that Williamson also saw extended snaps in the preseason opener last week against the Giants. He added that some players are slotted for a specific number of snaps, and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is also working players in certain packages.

CHARGERS: Safety Derwin James will likely miss the start of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The All-Pro safety suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Thursday’s practices with the New Orleans Saints. He was wearing a walking boot as practice started Friday.

James will continue to be evaluated, and the course of treatment has yet to be determined.

This is the second straight year that one of the Chargers’ defensive standouts will be sidelined for the start of the season because of foot issues. Defensive end Joey Bosa missed the first nine games last year because of turf toe.

James quickly made an impact as a rookie last season. The 17th-overall pick led the team in tackles with 105, along with four interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 13 passes defensed. He had two sacks and an interception in the first three games, becoming the first rookie in a non-strike year since Dallas’ Bill Bates in 1983 to accomplish that feat.

BENGALS: Guard Christian Westerman has left the team to ponder his future, another setback to an offensive line depleted by injuries and retirements.

Westerman was placed on an exempt list but could return. The fourth-year veteran has played in 16 games, starting two. He was part of a four-man competition to replace starting left guard Clint Boling, who retired shortly before camp started because of a blood clot.

Reserve tackle Kent Perkins also retired earlier this month.

The Bengals thought they’d fixed their longstanding line problems by drafting left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round and installing him as the starter. But he suffered a shoulder injury during workouts that will cost him his rookie season.

SEAHAWKS: Bobby Wagner was back in pads and on the practice field, although it remains unclear when, or if, the All-Pro linebacker will see any action during the preseason.

Wagner missed most of the past two weeks following a minor procedure on his knee. He said he decided to have the procedure early in the camp so it wouldn’t push up against the start of the regular season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »